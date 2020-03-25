I applaud the efforts of Megan Dillon and her “environmental scavengers,” as you did in your recent editorial. More importantly, I go along with your last two sentences about not offering a free pass to those who deliberately trash the environment. They know it is wrong and should be held accountable.
Most of us feel and demonstrate our gratitude for this beautiful region we live in. We are the same people who are disgusted by the way exit ramps are treated like ashtrays, and who cannot understand how any parent can toss a soiled diaper by the wayside.
I believe our community leaders could do more to speak out against these outrageous littering practices. We cannot depend on scouts and good-will organizations alone to respond to this blight. For example, a sign at the end of exit ramps reminding people to keep cigarette butts in their cars might cut down on some of these mindless acts. Other projects could be developed. And, by the way, I fail to see how the time and expense of the “street cleaning” machines does anything to rid the sides of our streets from refuse. The message that littering is unacceptable must be reinforced.
Expectations carry weight. Let us demonstrate to ourselves and those who visit our area that we appreciate where we live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.