Let’s talk about the history of these Confederate statues. These statues were erected throughout the South between 1900 and 1920 in support of Jim Crow laws, to intimidate and put in place African Americans, to justify segregation and discrimination and to glorify the cause of the South in the Civil War.
They were erected in a time when white Southerners favored a lesser status for blacks. As such, they are symbols of the overt racism of that time. They, like the Confederate flag, continue to offend many American citizens.
My ancestors fought in the Civil War. That does not make their cause right. Slavery is evil, even when rationalized by the economic need for cheap labor. It is BECAUSE OF THEIR HISTORY that these statues need to go.
