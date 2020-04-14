Since February 2012, the bi-weekly String of Pearls column has been dedicated to telling stories of our local history—looking back in time to events, people, landmarks, and organizations that have made us who we are today. As I pondered over what this week’s topic should be, it became evident that, rather than telling stories from our past, this week should be devoted to recording stories of those who have been on the front line of the pandemic crisis that has swept across our nation. I anticipate the next several columns will focus on different groups of people who have risen to the challenge that we now face—the people without whom our day-to-day lives would have come to a grinding halt.
This first group of heroes is charged with the education and welfare of Smyth County children. Included in this group are administrative staff, teachers, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries, and all other support staff who tirelessly work in our schools. Their way of life dramatically changed when Governor Ralph Northam declared that all Virginia schools would close effective March 16.
I reached out to teachers across Smyth County and asked them to share their stories and reflections from the past few weeks. I specifically asked our superintendent, Dr. Dennis Carter, and Marion Middle School Principal Kimberly Williams to share their thoughts.
Dr. Carter’s thoughts give us insight into the challenges that were faced. “In anticipation of a possible closure of schools throughout the commonwealth, Smyth County Schools began preparation for packet-based instruction for our elementary students and online instruction for our middle and high school students. While we were preparing for the closure, we were caught off guard when Governor Northam announced the two-week closure on Friday, March 13. As you can imagine, many thoughts and concerns ran through my mind as well as everyone else responsible for the education of children in Smyth County.
“The School Nutrition Team, as well as the Transportation Team, developed a food service delivery system within a 48-hour period that encompassed the majority of Smyth County’s 452 square miles. Addressing food insecurities was our immediate concern for the families we serve. I cannot express enough thanks to our school nutrition personnel, our bus drivers, and our volunteers for their tireless hours and dedication to our students. As you can imagine, being in any setting outside of our homes right now can create unease and concern. The workers and volunteers who are on the front lines to ensure our families with food insecurities are fed, are true heroes as far as I am concerned.
“While we have stressed the importance of food service, the continuity of instruction is also very important. Our instructional staff transitioned from classroom instruction to packet-driven or online instruction within a few days. I have received heart-warming messages, videos and pictures of students and our staff communicating over the past few weeks. I cannot be more proud of our instructional staff for their efforts in helping our children continue education and to reach out to each one to make sure they are doing well and letting them know we miss and care about them. The message we want to share is that we are here to support and help in any way possible but most importantly take care of yourself and your families.
“For the extended closure, our priorities were very clear. We had to address the most pressing need, food insecurity. Secondly, the Virginia Department of Education provided guidance on continued instruction for the remainder of the year. Many of the decisions, however, were left to each locality to determine and implement. While we have presented many documents and provided guidance to our staff and students, the discussions to arrive at these points have all been approached through the eyes of our students. As we continue to make decisions moving forward, many times there is no right or wrong answer. As many are stating, we are navigating unchartered waters. As long as we keep our students and staff in the forefront of every decision made, we cannot go wrong.
“We would also like to thank the many agencies and businesses who have reached out to us offering their support of our efforts to maintain our food service program. Additionally, we are extremely appreciative of our first responders and health care providers for their efforts in treating those who are ill and providing for our safety.”
I first met Kimberly Williams when our oldest daughter, Amelia, started kindergarten at Marion Primary School. Since then, she has taken the reins as principal at Marion Middle School, where our daughter, Lauren, is now a sixth-grader. Ms. Williams personifies calm. She has always had a gift for addressing challenges, while maintaining a positive outlook. I was curious to hear her thoughts on the current situation. She shared the following: “Marion Middle School teachers have really put a lot of time and effort into learning how to navigate the virtual world for academics. While many of our teachers have used Google Classroom with the students during the regular school day, it has been a supplement to face-to-face instruction. Making the complete transition was a challenge for both teachers and students. Many of our teachers are presenting lessons through Zoom and Google Meet to keep the students engaged in learning. We are all sharpening our skills with technology through this pandemic. We even conducted our first virtual faculty meeting through this crisis. We understand the transition has not been ideal for everyone, but we are all learning to make the best of the given situation. Our goal is to keep students engaged in learning. I have been amazed at the way everyone has jumped in as a team to conquer challenges and overcome obstacles. The meal program has been amazing. I applaud our cafeteria staffs, our bus drivers, teachers and volunteers who have made the meal program a success across the county. I have also been inspired by our parents who have been so supportive of the school through this crisis. We have definitely learned that it takes everyone to support our children and we are in this together.
“One of the biggest challenges we as educators are facing through this crisis, is the inability to have human interactions with our students and families. These students become our families and we miss their smiling faces, giggles in the hallway, chatter in the classrooms, and hustle and bustle of a day within the school. We worry about our students’ safety, health, and dietary needs. While our teachers are working hard to keep our students learning virtually, our utmost concern is our children’s well-being. We have all learned what really matters in life through this pandemic. While we want our students to progress academically, our biggest challenge is making sure students are healthy. This is not a time to stress over academics. This is a time to focus on family, stay healthy, and learn life skills. I love hearing about students who are engaged in projects with their families such as home improvement, cooking, gardening, landscaping, farming, helping others, learning how to change the oil, playing board games, camping, hiking, sewing, journaling, family dinners, reading books together, and sharing family traditions. The educational lessons during this pandemic will fade, but the life lessons learned during this quarantine will live in our children’s memories. Let’s all take a deep breath and be thankful for the time together as families. Let’s focus on making positive memories and traditions that will last even when COVID-19 is a thing of the past.”
As you can tell from reading these comments, Smyth County children are in good hands. We, as a community, are grateful for the guidance they continue to offer parents, as we navigate a new world of online learning for our children.
I hope to continue to gather thoughts and stories from educators all across Smyth County. If you have a story or photograph that you would like to share, I may be contacted at mwlinford@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.