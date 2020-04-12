At least one of the reoccurring spinoffs to difficult circumstances is a resurgence in growing one’s own food. My supervisor and I were talking just the other day about the last time this happened, and really, we could not recall when it was or even what event unleashed this response.
Be that as it may, these are uncertain times and because they are uncertain, if you are serious about learning to garden and grow your own produce, there is a need to plan and think. There is one myth that we need to expose right now. If you are a brand new gardener, growing your own food is not cheap. There is a belief that if you have some ground, a hoe and plant, you just stand back and reap the bounty. The odds of that happening are all but zero.
First, if you have no gardening tools, especially power tools like a tiller or tractor and plow, you need to be ready for some sticker shock. Now is the time to buy a snowblower, not a tiller. If you are in the market for a tiller, those who have tillers to sell can see you coming from a mile away. Buying equipment is like surfing. You need to be out in the water way before the waves come.
You also need to be prepared for success. I know that sounds crazy, but, from experience, whenever there is a resurgence in home food raising, there is a proportional rise in questions regarding food preservation. If you have a garden, then you need to plan on what you like to eat and how much of it will you need. Just like the tillers of today, the canners and freezers of tomorrow are in the same vein. When you need a canner or freezer, every other new gardener needs one too. If you can find a good model, it will be expensive.
While it is noble to think, “I’ll just eat it as I pick it and give the rest away,” again, we need to think about the realities of plant growth. If you planted your garden within a tight window, the harvest is going to be in a tight window as well. Yes, you can stagger planting and plant different varieties to space the harvest out, but the differences will still fall within weeks, not months. Giving away produce is the same issue. If you have extra of a crop, it is probable that every other gardener, especially those more experienced than you, have a bountiful harvest as well.
If you are growing vegetables, then you are also growing the plants and vines that yield them, so first think about what plants need to be healthy, namely sunlight, water, fresh air and proper nutrients.
The first thing to consider is the need for direct or full sunlight. Most vegetables need a minimum of six to eight hours in order to produce a crop. However, the more sunlight they get the more bounteous the harvest will be. If there isn’t a spot in the yard that receives full sun all day, then the question becomes, is it better to have shade in the morning or in the evening? Morning sun will dry the dew from the leaves, reducing the chance of fungal diseases infecting the leaves.
Speaking of dew, the next consideration is water. How close is the water source to the vegetable garden? Many vegetables need to have consistent moisture. That means a water source should be easy to access to keep the soil moist throughout the growing season. The further the water is from the garden, the less likely it is that the garden will get watered on a regular basis. Have you ever wondered why the tomatoes crack or the radishes split? One of the most common reasons is that the soil was very dry and then it rained a lot and the plant was trying to store as much water as possible, causing the cracks and splits.
Another consideration is airflow. Many foliar diseases are caused by fungal pathogens. Most fungi need water standing on the leaf for eight or more hours before they can infect the leaf. Good airflow will dry the leaves out before the fungi can infect the plant. A hedge, a solid fence, or even a house may obstruct airflow. Another way to obstruct airflow is to plant too close together, but that is a discussion for another time.
Lastly comes the phrase “out of sight, out of mind.” This is very true for a vegetable garden. When selecting where to place the garden, consider ease of access. Many people find that when the garden is way in the backyard, they don’t tend it often enough. The soil dries out. The weeds take over. The crops don’t get harvested in a timely manner. In short, the garden doesn’t succeed. Select a garden site that is close enough that you will see it and want to tend to it.
These four site characteristics are the most important when selecting the location for a vegetable garden. Remember, a vegetable garden site needs a minimum of eight hours of direct sunlight, consistent moisture, good airflow, and easy access. A site with all four of these characteristics will ultimately produce more, have fewer problems with fungal diseases, and be better taken care of because it is visited more frequently and loved. Keep in mind that if you don’t have anywhere in your yard that works, many options, such as container gardens, can help you have a productive garden anywhere.
Next week, we will discuss some of the issues that will arise once the plants are up and growing. In the meantime, go to pubs.ext.vt.edu and look up the publication SPES 1702. This publication is free to download and show the safest planting dates for vegetables by crop and the amount you need to plant to provide for you and your family.
