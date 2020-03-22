I went out to the hazel wood
Because a fire was in my head.
—William Butler Yeats
The forest is a good place to cool your head and breathe.
This past week included the ignored International Day of Forests, amidst nonstop coverage of coronavirus 2019. What better time to head for the woods?
“Why are authorities telling people to stay ‘in,’?” I asked my sister-in-law.
She’s a nurse, well-informed regarding Covid-19.
We were out walking through a pasture on the first day of spring with my brother and little Gabe, who was happy not to be in a school building. I was a dusty sweat bomb from planting trees and shrubs for wildlife—and human resilience, as it happens.
“It seems like ‘get outdoors’ would be good,” I said.
“You have to understand where those edicts are issued,” she explained. “Cities. Going ‘out’ in a city means ‘to another building’ or a busy sidewalk. Shopping, coffee, public transit; ‘out’ doesn’t mean farm, trees and trails, like it might here.”
She added, “If they were addressing rural populations, I’d think they certainly would say ‘Get out.’ Anything good for someone’s immune system would make good sense about now.”
Forest would rank high in that category.
First, it’s great directly for the human immune system, as study after study reports. “Forest bathing” is now prescriptive in Japan.
Within a few minutes of being in a woodland, your immune system’s killer cell count is considerably higher and more active—and will remain so for days.
Those feel-good brain chemicals one researcher dubbed “outdoorphins” also get released in response to compounds put out by fungi, plants and trees—the forest’s own intelligent immune system.
Your immune system and that of the forest communicate because you evolved from the same world, the same microbes, water vapors, soil compounds and life.
That brings up the other benefit of forest—it comprises a highly-intelligent, resilient, vital portion of the planet’s immune system.
In fact, deforestation is the primary cause of our coronavirus 2019 pandemic, just as forest loss initiated similar virus crises (like West Nile) in recent decades.
Viruses have a beneficial role to play in forests, keeping various bacteria in check and contributing to ecosystem health. But destroy the native virus habitat and it escapes, looking for a place to land.
Slashing and burning our world’s last great forests to provide beef grazing lands, and now the insatiable and destructive palm-oil market, has opened a Pandora’s Box of crises: faster climate change, songbird losses, species extinctions, chronic drought, fires and famines for lack of the rainmaking forest—and yes, rogue viruses like the one spawning Covid-19’s pandemic.
That’s one reason, global health researcher Alanna Shaikh explained in a recent TED Talk, the current pandemic may well be our new normal—absurdly so.
In destroying complex, intelligent, protective and highly-beneficial ecosystems around the globe, we’ve destroyed much of the planet’s immune system and resilience, which includes ours.
Then, while exterminating our ancient life-support in this manner, our isolated brains expecting health from a dying planet, we marvel at pandemics. “Wow, where’d this come from? It’s a hoax! to hurt Trump! Obama did it. Oh wait, foreigners? The Chinese!”
Well, we all have a hand in deforestation, and the palm oil gluing your prefab cookies and no-stir PB together is, for one, helping fund this devastating loss. Why buy something so costly?
The current plunder of our own public forestlands likewise, promised as gifts to robber-baron campaign donors, adds to the stupidity. Any nation valuing human and fiscal health, resilience and enough precipitation for farmers to exist should protect forest, not big-money gangsters.
Even residential and urban forestry make a profound difference in resilience—cooler streets, cooler heads, lower crime, less violence and, quite likely, better resistance to the world’s new future of infectious diseases.
In 2017, U.S. Forest Service researcher Wayne Zipperer and his colleagues published an Atlanta-area study showing West Nile virus risk to be markedly lower in well-forested neighborhoods, the mosquitoes there less likely to be carriers of the virus.
All reasons to head for the woods about now—or even better, plant native, vertical habitat as spring unfolds. This exercise is also curative of learned helplessness—the common disorder of a people whose leadership chronically blames others for its ill condition.
Contact Liza Field at fieldinmountains@gmail.com.
