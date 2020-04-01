Here at our hacienda in the hills and valleys of Appalachia, laughter is helping us to get through the corona-chaos.
I’m not gonna lie. We have been talking with our youngest about hand-washing since she could, well, wash … and since last fall, we have beefed up her skills and duration. She now runs to the sink, turns the water to warm and scrubs palms, backs, fingertips and in-between. We couldn’t be prouder, this ol’ mama and daddy here on the side the ridge.
But when she came home from preschool (on the Tennessee side, folks) and said in her 4-year-old voice that she had to bring her things from her cubby home daily because “the ‘KO-woah-nuh-VI-wus’ was coming,” my stomach sank.
Maybe I didn’t want her to know the name of this ominous foe. Then I thought about a lesson I’ve long since learned … calling something by name gives us a bit of power over it. Name it, and there is a measure of control. No longer is it a scary unknown.
At this point, I cannot fathom a person on the planet who feels a whole lot better knowing the words “COVID-19” and “novel coronavirus.” Thanks to scientists and health care professionals, we know that there is no way to feel like we have power over the virus at this point other than by following CDC guidelines. We are aware that this is likely not the only pandemic we will encounter from here on out.
But our little one knows what to call it. To hear her pronounce it makes me giggle. It makes me think of a second lesson from J.K. Rowling. When something is a little too scary, make it into something ridiculous. A giant spider? Put it on roller skates.
So, artists, cartoonists and meme-makers help us to laugh at this moment. Michelangelo’s central image in the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, “The Creation of Adam” is reimagined with N95 respirator masks. In another, God and Adam pose at a distance (suggesting 6 feet) and indicate elbow-bumps rather than fingertips outstretched. The New Yorker published a piece on March 18 called, “Techniques for Not Touching Your Face According to Works of Art” by Kathryn Kvas and Vignesh Seshadri. Then there is the famous painting by Edward Hopper, “The Nighthawks,” with a diner brightly lit with late-night guests sitting at the counter, now reinterpreted with the lights off, metal screens over the windows and a sign in bright red letters, “STAY HOME!”
Today is April 1. I wish I could wake up and discover this has all been some sort of global prank instead of a pandemic, with someone shouting, “April fools!” I wish it were a literary vehicle of a dream, and somehow we all wake up to discover it has been merely a mutually shared nightmare. I wish.
But here we are. Our greatest strength is our own positive attitude, our resiliency, our ability to find humor in the midst of darkness and to be the Light for one another. So keep washing your hands, keep staying to yourselves, have FaceTime gatherings with grandparents or your besties. Keep yourself hydrated and exercising. Breathe deeply as you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.