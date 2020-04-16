These days started with a cautious optimism. While I am still, perhaps foolishly, optimistic, the free feeling of the first few days is drawing nearer and nearer to an end. Let’s discuss.
When we first went on lockdown, or whatever you want to call this business, I was looking on the bright side. I will use this extra time to get some things done around here that I have been putting off for ages! To date, the ceiling fans are dusted, globes included, the curtains are washed and rehung, and there is a large portion of my living room floor that hasn’t seen daylight in years that now shines proudly like a new penny. I have canned 26 quarts of potatoes, and made and canned homemade spaghetti sauce. Twice. The acre yard has been mowed twice with a push mower. Or is it mown? Maybe I should use this time to look that up. But therein lies the problem, doesn’t it? It isn’t the lack of something to do, but something we want to do.
When the school closure was announced, I felt scared. This is all so new and unprecedented, and anything unknown is scary. Years of overthinking, however, have gotten me pretty good at self-soothing, and I am still convinced we will all be all right. Please don’t think I’m making light of the situation. I am not. I am just smiling with faith. All will be all right. Even when for a time it isn’t...it will be.
I am thankful to be in such a great spot. I am still able to work, and therefore get paid. What a blessing that is! Teaching online, however dot com, has presented somewhat of a learning curve.
A few weeks ago, how many of us had even heard of Zoom? I hadn’t. Now it’s already a verb. The boys will say something, and I’m like, leave me alone for a while, I’m gonna be Zooming. And do we still need to capitalize it? If it’s a verb? So many questions…
My first ever Zoom meeting was right after the school closure. I had no idea what to expect, but in my humble opinion, it’s a fairly user-friendly little thing. For those not in the know, it’s basically a video conferencing website/app. It was such a fun novelty to login to Zoom and see my coworkers faces! After one meeting that I joined, I ventured to set up my own, and sure enough it was easy enough. I got this!
Just a couple of days later, I boldly went where I had not gone before, and set up a Zoom teaching session. I sent all my math students a notification in a Remind app, inviting them to join the session. Understanding that internet connectivity is certainly an issue in these parts, I was pleased with the ones who logged on. This is where I am reminded of the BIble verse, pride comes before the fall.
The second Zoom class with my students didn’t go as well. I had been told you could “share the screen” and the students could see what was on your computer. Great, let’s do that and I’ll bring up the math problems! That went fine...until I needed to switch back to myself, to show them HOW to do the math. I switch back to me, but then ….oh jeez. Make a long story short (too late!) half a dozen kids can’t hear, the others can’t see, and then even my own screen goes black. It turns out I have no idea what I’m doing. Or maybe it’s the connection, who knows. I’m repeating myself at that point, to please leave the meeting, I will set up another. Good gracious and biscuits and gravy!
After the embarrassing debacle that was my class that day, I enlisted the help of a few friends to join a Zoom meeting that evening at home so I could practice. That made all the difference in the world. By last weekend, we even had our own little social experience on Zoom, as I set up my Chromebook and had 6 friends logon to chat and hang out for the evening. That’s a Saturday night these days, it seems.
As we grow more comfortable with anything we begin to push its bounds, don’t we? My first Zoom meeting had me fixing my face, and by now I know how to cut off the camera option and I am conducting business in my pajama pants. We have all seen the funny stuff online where someone stands up and the camera is still on and they’re in their underwear. Or someone’s dog starts barking and then everyone else’s does, too. It’s good times. I see this stuff online, ya see…
I see it on Facebook because I have had so much free time. I told my friend the other day, I finished the Internet. I read it all. I’m done. Did you know that birds are indifferent to the part of peppers that make them hot? Bring on the jalapenos! Did you know the white lines they put on the road are about ten feet long? Funny how short they seem when you’re going so fast…
You know what isn’t going fast? The time right now. The comforting fact is that we are all in this abysmal boat together. The games on Facebook abound. Drop a pic from your camera roll with the color pink. Name a song that starts with this letter. What do the funny pictures total? Do the math. Find the hidden cat in the picture. And yes, if you have 6 eggs, and you broke 2, fried 2, and ate 2, I believe you have four eggs left. I’m not sure how many brothers those sisters have, but I love how we all get the wrong answer. I further notice that the same riddle sometimes has a different answer depending on who posts it. We are all losing it.
There was brief respite from the ennui in celebration of Easter. After we watched our sermon online, I went to fixing a big meal, complete with deviled eggs and homemade rhubarb pie. It boiled over in the oven and I spent half the time the ham was cooking, scraping burned, sugary blackness from the bottom of my oven. No matter; it all tasted good.
We had some bad wind storms last Wednesday night, and we were without power for most of the evening. With all the rain Sunday night, we had some flooding today. It was the highlight of my day to take the boys out and just ride around and look at the high water. They were not all about it. That’s an interesting case. Why are they not as bored and lost as I am?
I leave you with thankfulness that things are no worse than they are. No one I know has the virus, and I have power and everything I need at this point. Maybe I’ll do something creative and learn a language or write something worth reading (too late). In the meantime, did you know that a group of apes is called a shrewdness? Who makes this stuff up?
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
