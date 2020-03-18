Weeks after we married, my Eagle Scout husband and I tipped over on the wild and crazy side of the teeter-totter, balanced by safe and secure. Both of us were working part time and barely getting by on our combined income. We looked at rentals and quickly realized that we could make a fixer-upper work for our limited means.
We were fortunate to have generous friends and loved ones, as well as a parent on each side who sewed and could alter old curtains. Our wedding gifts were primarily made up of Lowe’s gift cards. Our first purchase was a curtain rod for our bedroom. We used sheets as curtains for quite a while. But that’s another story for another day.
We needed to have contingency plans. We scraped and saved while we gave our tithe. We bought dried beans, rice and canned goods on sale. He had a supply of MREs, too. We learned to alternate stock quickly. In our first summer, we grew a garden and canned our own supply to get through each winter. We sacrificed to do so.
Because he has gotten us through a couple of other emergencies with his preparedness, I was not surprised in the first week of February when he told me this coronavirus thing was going to be, well … a thing … and he felt we needed to extend our normal cycle of preparation. He added a little extra to weekly shops. We thought ahead about what would happen if supply chains were interrupted, about how we would help our parents.
Kind Reader, my purpose in writing is not to brag — rather, it is to say that while we have built our household on budgeting, saving and planning ahead, not every household is able to do so. Those living below the poverty level, on fixed incomes and working more than one job to get by may not have the ability to plan ahead. It is — in a real sense — a fruit of our decisions, but it is also a luxury that we have been able to do so. We do not take that for granted.
World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the first week of March that the world is already experiencing “severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment [PPE]— caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse.” At this early stage, this is disrupting the ability of health care providers to control or stop the spread of COVID-19. He went on to note that, as of March 3, the cost of surgical masks has increased sixfold, N95 respirators have tripled and gowns have doubled. The world’s production of PPE must increase by 40% to keep up. He went on to say that the supply goes to the highest bidder.
Supply and demand, some say. But I think of a hymn text written by Carolyn Winfrey Gillette called “Bigger Barns” based on Luke 12:13-21. I sing it to the tune of “Take My Life and Let It Be,” but she suggests other hymn tunes as well. Over the years, I’ve manipulated one of her lines in my memory to be: “Bigger barns are what we need, fill them up with selfish greed.” You can look it up on her website at www.carolynshymns.com. Pay attention particularly to her second verse.
In the last week of February, a friend who lives in Chicago wrote to say that she could find zero hand sanitizer. I offered to ship her some. I went online and found prices at over $10 for something that would have previously cost $3. I’ve been watching N95 respirators since January. They were quickly gouged up to $300 a package. Another friend has a family member recently diagnosed with cancer living in Mississippi. His doctor directed him not to leave home without a face mask since his diagnosis. But he is unable to find face masks. My friend has shipped him the only box she could find.
COVID-19 is a worrisome thing. What is more troublesome is our selfishness as humans. We humans have enough available to survive this, even though it has rapidly become a pandemic. Would that we could approach such a thing sensibly and proactively rather than hoarding more than we could ever use. My hunch is that many of those who have stockpiled face masks will never use all that they purchased.
Once again, we are better than this. America, you know. We have the capacity to do this well, together.
