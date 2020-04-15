I guess the thing that irritates people the most about politicians is the decisions they make “long distance” that affect us where we live and work. Some bureaucrat sitting in an office hundreds of miles away makes a decision that oftentimes fails to take into account what’s really happening in our neighborhood.
That said, I just learned that the Virginia Creeper Trail is closing (for the time being). This is wrong for many reasons.
1. Exercise and sunshine are aids in boosting one’s immune system, which can help in fighting the coronavirus if you get it.
2. The average person using the trail is probably not a “high-risk” individual. The elderly (in my personal experience) are not out using the trail in large numbers.
3. Emotional/psychological benefits from being outdoors are a positive.
4. The chances are minuscule that I would catch the virus as I pass somebody while biking at 10 to 15 mph.
In closing the trail, those in authority say that “recent overcrowding along portions of the trail [and] concern for increasing the burden on local emergency medical services” are some of the reasons for the closure. What burden on local emergency services? That’s hogwash. Closing 34 miles of trail because a few spots are “overcrowded” is ludicrous. A park ranger in those locations would work without shutting down the whole trail.
Let’s use a little common sense. Washington County, Virginia, has a handful of confirmed cases. This isn’t New York City! I guess I will be forced to ride on streets or highways, where my chances of injury or death are much greater than catching the virus while riding on the Creeper Trail! The only community spread I’m seeing is poor decision-making by the authorities.
