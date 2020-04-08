It’s Holy Wednesday. These are the moments we recall Jesus of Nazareth, post-palm parade. Day by day, the crisis builds. Secret knowledge swirls. A pulsing pressure builds. His followers draw near and press away. Then, at last, he calls them together for the breaking of bread. They share a cup. He washes their feet. It is all rich with symbolism and love that is heady and mystical, dizzying with grace.
Betrayal, bitterness, blood, ashes, an arrest. Fear, outrage, pain, shame, sadness. Anger — aching, prolonged anger. The story and theme of this week weighs down, oppressive, leaden. It sounds like a minor key — Barber’s Adagio for Strings. Startling, clashing cymbals. Cocks crow. Crisis. Growing, raging, ugly crisis. Acceptance.
And as the beloved ones scattered — fled away in fear, hid — they knew what it was to lose.
To lose something so deeply meaningful that there are no words, no words by which to shape it or move it into another person’s full being.
How can it be? To know such vital love and to watch it slip away?
Some crept near as he hung dying … slowly, slowly, slowly. Seven words.
And they scattered. What if … what if Death … or the Principalities and Powers … came … came for them, too? For you? For me?
In the aching moments of loss, the people knew the pain of separation.
Here we are: in an experience we have never known. We do not have a baseline of comparison. History books and novels can only … can only tip at it. … Music and art and poetry come closer.
Yes, the poets. Wendell Berry’s “The Peace of the Wild Things.”
Let’s be honest with ourselves. We don’t know how to do Resurrection apart. We do not know how to triumph when we feel as if we are already in the grave or on the cusp of it. We do not know how to be Alive-People when Fear is so great.
Still, in our core memories as humans, we do understand retreat and solitude. We have not always lived in cities and towns and villages. We have lived apart, in hollowed-out places. We have known independence and interdependence on a community larger than a human one.
As the story goes — and the stories always go — scattering leads to return. A time will come when we come back together to be. Yes, with one another, there will be feasting and hugs and celebration.
Perchance, we will have learned to find community not only with others but with ourselves, with our God and with the wind and the water, the wood drake and the great heron.
Peace be with you and with all.
