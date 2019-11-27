Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&