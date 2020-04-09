The dog stretched and laid himself out, there in the soft, new, spring grass, warmed by the so-missed sun. Ah, yes , that’s the ticket. There is a swarm of flies all around us, but he is the lord of them; they bother him not. He rolls around in the grass and over on his back and really digs in there. He feels good. All is right with the world.
Doesn’t he know there is a pandemic going on? Why isn’t he stressed? Why isn’t he trying to stock up on toilet paper and groceries and other essential items like pop? Well, for one thing, dogs don’t get this virus, we are told. But methinks it’s something more than that.
I wanna be more like my dog. No comments, please; I know I set myself up for that one. However dot com, let’s give this some thought. He knows and has full and complete confidence that he will be taken care of. Do you think dogs worry? I’m not sure. He definitely has emotions. He gets scared at the thunder, and he gets excited when we play. He feels empathy when we are sad or upset. But does he worry about the future? I am going to lean toward no. But how would we know?
Our old friend Google says that dogs do worry. Studies apparently show that dogs can’t sleep when they are upset, but that isn’t exactly what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the long-term, down-the-road kind of worry that some of us are particularly adept at. My father was an Olympic-worthy worrier, and I got it honest. I just find it hard to think that ole Hardy is looking very far down the road. He certainly doesn’t watch the Doggy news or keep up with world events, nor is he privy to foreboding memes on Facebook.
My attention was drawn west to a dandelion in the yard. Who was this random little guy drinking from it? He looked different from the usual bee. A picture later and my friend Cecil, AKA the Happy Hermit, told me that it was a bee moth. I said, what’s a bee moth? He said it’s a moth that looks like a bee. Thanks, Cecil. I knew I could count on you. **insert eye roll here. Ya ask a stupid question…
Now that little bee was just going about his business. Neither he nor Hardy the dog seemed to pay any mind to me or the state of the union at this point. They are doing what they know to do, and paying no attention to their surroundings. What a beautiful case study in minding your own business. And how happy the dog seems to be! And busy and productive the bee is! What a lesson there is to learn here. Neither one seemed worried at all.
A little while later in the afternoon, I saw an ant. This little ant was by himself. Was he lonely? Was he quarantining? He didn’t appear to be. He didn’t call out for attention, or, that I could see, seek out any friends. He was perfectly content to do his little thing. Seeking food? A good place to make a mound? I know not. But he just went about his day as if nothing was going on, certainly not some virus.
What’s my rambling point? Maybe the rest of us should do the same. Stay home, yes, quarantine as best we can, yes. But go about our business otherwise and not freak out in the meantime. The dog, nor the bee, nor the ant are disturbed at all.
I looked south to the mountain view from my porch. The mountains were here when everything ever went wrong before. They were here before any of us. They stood during every war this country has seen. They were there during Pearl Harbor, September 11, 2001, and they haven’t moved an inch during the Coronavirus quarantine. They don’t shift or show an expression. The mountains and everything that lives in them are carrying on about their normal day. The deer still graze and jump in front of cars. The possums and skunks haven’t paid a bit of mind. The creek has not slowed or increased, except with the rain, which is just as it should be. The wind still blows, more often in this time of year, and that’s how it should be, too. The world is still turning, and the oak tree in my yard will have some leaves, soon. When they’re big as a squirrel’s paw, I will plant my garden, because that is still as it should be, too.
We are in a weird time. I am feeling a little lost, myself. The school year is not over, but we are not at school. And I am still teaching, but it’s all online and remote. We ration food, somewhat, and try not to go to town unless we have to. I am thankful for where I live. I can walk for miles and still be socially distant. I can still get out and plant my garden and smell the clean world and hear the creek and know that the world is still turning and God is still on his throne. I have food that I raised myself, put up for a time when it’s truly needed. There is water in the creek, as well as fish waiting to be caught. There are deer in the woods. We will be all right.
In the meantime, let’s get out in the sun. I’m enjoying this early spring, aren’t you? And my dog and the bee and the ant are still unbeknownst to the crisis among us. They will be all right and we will, too, eventually. Like all things, this will pass. And thank goodness for the happy dog. He is the best of all of us. He knows how to trust.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.