For all my adult years, all decisions regarding financial decisions had to be made on the basis of practicality, efficiency and frugality because I have never been part of the 1% that doesn’t have to worry about such vulgar matters as frugality. Yet as a taxpayer, I could be forced to contribute my scarce tax dollars to pursue a $90 million solution in lieu of a $30 million solution, which would be easier, less disruptive and much more sensible.
I urge all fellow taxpayers who must make every dollar count to support the utilization of the Kmart building for expansion of Washington County, Virginia, courthouse offices. The historical building can still be used for some uses. Maybe the front entrance might be opened so that the grand entrance could actually be used for those who would like to see inside the front.
The zone regulations were put in place to serve the people. They can also be revised to better serve the people.
