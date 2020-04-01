Re: barking dogs and noise ordinances: While Mr. Kenneth Rowe undoubtedly loves his dogs, he and too many other owners do not understand dog behavior. Dogs bark for two reasons. Recruitment barking is a genetic trait cultivated by Homo sapiens over 30,000 years as an early warning to owners for the presence of strangers. Separation barking occurs when a dog feels separated from its pack or pack leader, Mr. Rowe, in this case. The on-and-off relatively constant barking and yipping is a familiar sound in nearly every neighborhood.
An equally important change in Homo sapiens has occurred over this same interval. Similar to a crying baby, a barking dog cannot be ignored, and both are designed to rouse one from sleep.
Fortunately, there is a solution to this issue. With multiple scientific studies proving that excess sounds cause physical and psychological harm, as well as denigrating the value of proximate real estate and negatively impacting livability in a community, progressive communities have responded to citizen complaints by developing clearly written ordinances, educating the public and timely enforcement.
Multiple resources already exist, such as nonoise.org and noisefree.org.
I would be happy to be a part of a citizen effort to educate our local governments toward this end for the benefit of us all.
