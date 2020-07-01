It has been a tough year so far for many businesses and institutions, and the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Abingdon is no exception.
The center’s popular on-site summer camps have been canceled over coronavirus fears, with free “virtual” camps — online only — taking their place.
The loss of revenue from the usual summer camps, plus the shutdown of 4-H programs in the schools — which have been closed since March over the COVID-19 pandemic — have proved to be huge challenges to the group in what should have been a very special year.
As a result, the Abingdon center, as well as the other five regional 4-H centers across Virginia, has begun a special emergency fundraising campaign that supporters say could mean the difference between surviving this crisis or giving up at least some parts of a Southwest Virginia organization that collectively serves 15,000 kids each year through its camp programs.
According to the local group’s website (swva4hcenter.org), 2020 is special because it marks the 60th anniversary of using the former grounds of the Washington County poor farm as its headquarters and camp facility. The site first welcomed campers in 1960.
The property was deeded to the 4-H group by the county, and for the past 60 years, it has been the center of the regional 4-H organization’s programs.
As the group notes on its website’s home page:
“The Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center is an independent non-profit organization located in Abingdon, Virginia, whose mission is to empower youth and adults through experiential skills building programs, day and residential camping programs, and educational and cultural outreach partnerships. It has provided transformative experiences for youth and adults from throughout the region and beyond since 1960.”
To ensure that the 4-H center’s important programs can continue, the fundraising campaign was “launched in partnership with Virginia Tech and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Advancement Teams to support all six of the 4-H Centers across the commonwealth,” the group said.
In a recent story in the Washington County News, the center said:
“While it is a disappointing year to celebrate such a significant anniversary, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center is doing its best to continue serving the region’s youth and mark the occasion appropriately — starting with the appointment of a new center director, Jeanette Reynolds, who started on March 25 and has been working to keep the organization engaged in the community throughout challenges related to the global pandemic.”
Reynolds, a former member of the summer staff team at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Front Royal, said in the article: “I am so grateful for the opportunities that 4-H provided me as a young person — the skills I learned continue to help me serve my community today. I am proud to be a part of this organization and cannot wait to meet the campers, teen counselors, adult volunteers and community members who make this place special.”
As for the fundraising effort, Reynolds said, “This is the first time we’ve had a short-term, targeted individual giving campaign, but I know that our community values the impact of the 4-H Center, and I can already see that passion and care shining through.” She noted that $10,000 had already been raised for the Abingdon center, giving the campaign a good start.
“Now more than ever, we need to strengthen the social and emotional support systems that will help our youth process and grow from what has been a formidable time,” Reynolds said.
The organization says that anyone “interested in investing in the future of Virginia 4-H camping” can mail a check to 25236 Hillman Highway Abingdon, VA 24210, make a gift online at swva4hcenter.org/donate-today, or donate by phone at 276-676-6180.
The 4-H center also asks supporters to reach out to any “business that may be interested in sponsoring a program at the 4-H Center, or making a donation to help us maintain our facility. … Our wish list currently includes gravel, tractor and truck repair; pool chemicals; paint; sand; picnic tables; and perennial plants and trees for landscaping and flood control.”
This is a good cause that deserves our help.
