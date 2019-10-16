Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy, make no mistake about it.
The statistics are staggering: There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the U.S., and they employ nearly half of all U.S. workers (47.8%), according to the latest statistics from the U.S. Small Business Administration (see sba.gov).
The SBA says a business is considered small if it has fewer than 500 employees, but most small businesses have fewer than 100 workers. Many are sole proprietorships with the owner and perhaps one other person being the only ones working in the business.
Another staggering fact is that more than 99% of all U.S. businesses qualify as “small.”
As the U.S. recovered from the recent so-called Great Recession, small businesses led the way, creating 8.3 million jobs through 2017 versus just 5.1 million jobs created by large businesses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Small businesses are credited with creating more than two-thirds of all new jobs in the U.S. each year, according to the SBA.
It’s with these statistics in mind that we support such initiatives as next Monday’s [Oct. 21] free Small Business Resource Conference — themed “Boost Your Business” — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
The event is being sponsored by four Southwest Virginia Business Development Centers — Blue Ridge Crossroads, Mountain Empire, Southwest Virginia and Virginia Highlands.
Organizers say the event is a resource fair and educational conference focused on providing information to entrepreneurs at all business stages.
At the center of the daylong program will be the presentation of John Maxwell’s Live2Lead webcast.
Other activities will include workshops on tax tips, bookkeeping, financing your business, selling to the government, social media, advertising and marketing tools, point of sales and merchant services.
A catered lunch is included, and there is no charge to attend the event. But preregistration is required by calling 276-739-2474 or visiting the event website at SmallBizConference2019.eventbrite.com.
This event is intended for anyone who is interested in starting a business or improving a business they already own, the organizers say. Small-business advice is also available at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Development Center at the Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon at 100 VHCC Drive, or on the website vhcc2.vhcc.edu/sbdc.
Now is probably also a good time to remind everyone that Small Business Saturday for 2019 is just around the corner — Nov. 30.
For those who don’t know, Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express to help boost the sales and images of America’s small businesses by giving them special recognition the day after each year’s traditional Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving weekend.
This event has been officially supported by the SBA since 2015 as “a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities,” according to the SBA website.
“Small Business Saturday has become an important part of how many small businesses launch their busiest shopping season,” the SBA says. “According to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, total reported spending among U.S. consumers who said they shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on the day reached a record high of an estimated $17.8 billion.
“Based on this annual survey over the years, Small Business Saturday spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day began in 2010.”
This year will see a team including the SBA, Women Impacting Public Policy and American Express “kicking off the 2019 holiday season by driving traffic and revenue to our nation’s 30 million independent businesses with Small Business Saturday events,” the SBA says.
Whether you own, work for or shop in a small business, keep one fact in mind: small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and they need our support.
