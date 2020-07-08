Previously I highlighted the snowballing mania taking control in America. The rumbling has escalated to the level of a predictable avalanche. In its descent, it is demolishing our history, our familiar brands, our places of worship and our peace. In response to a petition to remove a longstanding memorial in Abingdon, I penned a request to my representative that this malfeasance not be allowed to succeed. Please do likewise.
The deluge continues as Bristol city leaders want “to lead that discussion” as it relates to the name of two schools within their jurisdiction. Could that be code for “before the mob besets us”?
I took the time to drive by the monument in Abingdon and the schools mentioned and failed to see any great turmoil created by these structures. No current abuse of any human was underway. No children were being dragged away weeping inconsolably from psychological trauma. No pregnant women were spontaneously aborting at the mere vision of the aforementioned items. No livelihoods were being threatened, no meltdowns took place, no internment camps were being erected, no human auctions were being held, and not a single musket was fired.
Want to lead in something? How about adopting the mantra of “just say no” as the dedicated yet illogically vilified men and women in BLUE have taught us? Simply withstand the impulse of making bad choices. Undoubtedly the meetings will be held, and discussions will ensue. One could hope that those given the authority by the people will not succumb to the prevalent hysteria.
This Pandora’s box can be closed. It is your choice. There are monuments, streets, flags, businesses, school names and mascots, fight songs and other words or inanimate items equally offensive to some. Can you be truly representative? Stop the noise, stop the avalanche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.