Last week someone asked me a question I would’ve thought I could answer until it was posed to me. A cousin recently contacted me while researching her own family tree. Turns out she’s pretty cool, and I’m tickled to have not only found a new cousin but made a new friend.
It’s funny how perspective works. This is “my” family, but she’s telling me things about it that I didn’t know. It feels curious for someone you just met to be telling you things about yourself, and then I realize this is her family, too. That’s how that works. Duh.
What’s so peculiar to me is that although she’s from Maryland, she’s been able to inform me of relatives even here in the county. These were people whom I already knew, but didn’t realize with whom I shared blood. That’s pretty cool. She knows all this stuff because she asks questions. She researches and goes places and digs like a dog after a bone. In her zealous pursuit of ancestry, she is always seeking more people whose brains she can pick for knowledge.
Then she asked me who the oldest living Morehead around here was. I was stunned. I couldn’t think of one right off the top of my head that was much older than me.
When I thought of all the old matriarchs and patriarchs, well, they’ve all passed away. It’s a sobering thing to get to a point in life when you can fill up a whole book of tales about people who aren’t breathing anymore. Morehead is not an uncommon name in these parts, but daggone, if I wutn’t at a loss.
I reckon in the scheme of things, it don’t make a hill of beans whether these things, these family legacies and records, are written down and remembered and repeated or whether they’re just forgotten and lost. What really does matter in this life except that which influences the afterlife? We’re just a blip, a whim, a passing aroma. A fancy, a notion, sometimes a really bad idea.
And yet, I can’t help but wanting the things to go on. Foolish though it logically is, in the span of eternity, I want things to be kept and treasured. Keepsakes and pictures and stories. Is there a name for the wanting to keep a memory and preserving it? Sentimental seems not like the right name for what I’m describing. That word to me seems to have frivolous connotations. The things I speak of are serious.
Every time I go down the road with the boys, that’s all it takes. I see a place or a house and I remember a tale my Daddy told me or something my Mommy would say. The boys are pretty good sports about listening to these oft-repeated yarns, as my collection is regrettably quite finite. What surprises me, therefore, is how easily they forget. When I’m telling a story I know I’ve told them before a couple times, I’ll quiz them. “See that knob over there? Do you remember about that?” And I can’t believe it when they say, “Nope.” I’m also a little tickled, though, because that means I get to tell the story again.
Strangely, as they do seem to enjoy the family stories, they often not only forget them but will confuse them. They seem further and further away from the family members who I can picture so clearly in my own mind, but to them are ghostly characters in what might as well be a fictional story.
It’s not because I knew all these folks I speak of. I never knew either of my grandfathers. One was born in 1890 and the other in 1895; they were both passed well before my birth. But I heard so much about them growing up that I feel like I knew them. I heard tell of their bad habits, including the ones that were kicked and the ones that were shamefully not. I heard of their heroic and proud accomplishments. I can tell you what my mother’s father’s favorite names were and favorite songs. I can tell you what my father’s father’s favorite book of the Bible was. He drove fast and if you were the one driving, he would forever say, “Pass ‘im! Pass ‘im!” My other grandfather once had too much to drink and knocked down the Christmas tree…but the same man built a church. These stories, and so many, many more, are a myriad of patchwork in the quilt of my mind that are sewn together to make something warm enough that I miss these men I never met.
Running these things through my mind makes them stay in my thoughts, and they change things. It’s like using a wet scoop to dole out the flour. The sifted moisture of the memories sticks.
I want that closeness for my children. So I keep telling tales, every single one I know. And if they sigh and tell me that I have already told them this one, I tell them then to tell it back to me. Sometimes they can, and sometimes I have to correct them. I’m quizzing them on our own oral history. When they know the stories well enough to tell them back to me, then I can hope they will tell them when I am gone.
I’m running out of people who remember. The ones who do remember take you closer to a place. Finally, they’re gone and it’s only your word, that one can take or not and most don’t care either way. Shadows peep and spy on each other. The whispering vacuum of the past pulls me backward.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
