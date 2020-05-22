Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA.. NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES MODERATE FLOODING WAS OCCURRING ON THE NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AND GLEN LYN. MINOR FLOODING WAS OCCURRING ON THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT NOON FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 10.5 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET...WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP ALONG PORTIONS OF CLARKS FERRY ROAD, ROUTE 653. * FLOOD HISTORY...THE CREST OF 14.1 FEET AT 7PM THURSDAY COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 15.1 FEET ON OCT 12 2018 WITH THE FLOODING FROM TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL. &&