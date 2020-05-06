A dimly glowing salt lamp serves as a night light in our child’s room. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven project on the blue bathroom wall, making it safe to meander from bed to toilet. Parents of small children know something about light and darkness that they might have forgotten otherwise.
Perception is reality. She thinks monsters dwell in the darkness. Maybe they do? Maybe I know how to call them by name. Even though we may know our way around each room in such a way that we can avoid stubbing our toes, she cannot. At least not right now … not yet. But she will.
Years ago, I lived in the middle of a forest surrounded by cow fields with no light pollution whatsoever. I could walk up on the hill where my bovine friends grazed. The hunting dogs curled in their dens, knowing my scent and patterned footfalls as I scaled the ridge. Drawing my knees to my chest, I could tilt my chin to the sky and see the swirl of stars, the shape of the Maker’s breath and fingertips as if the Maker had just blown them into being.
But our little one has not come to terms with the idea that God made the darkness, too. Nor that the darkness is good.
The latter chapters of Isaiah are solace to me of late. Isaiah wrote God’s words,
“I will give you the treasures of darkness
and riches hidden in secret places,
so that you may know that it is I, the Lord,
the God of Israel, who call you by your name.
For the sake of my servant Jacob, and Israel my chosen,
I call you by your name, I surname you, though you do not know me.
I am the Lord, and there is no other; besides me there is no god.
I arm you, though you do not know me,
so that they may know, from the rising of the sun
and from the west, that there is no one besides me;
I am the Lord, and there is no other.
I form light and create darkness,
I make weal and create woe;
I the Lord do all these things. (45:3-7)
Four little verses of comfort and foretelling and comfort once again. Treasures and riches exist in darkness. Mysteries unseen and unknown. God grants us a name … a lasting name of identity and purpose, even in times of fear and anxiety. And when the rhythms of daily life stir, we remember that just as the sun rises and sets, God is.
And God makes light and darkness. They are different, but they are not of different stuff. They are of the Maker. The Maker who makes “weal and woe.” But the Maker makes it all.
