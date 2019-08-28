Have you ever thought about plastering your car with opposing (it would seem at first glance) messages just to get people to ask bigger questions?
Pro-God.
Pro-spiritual-but-not-religious.
Pro-church.
Pro-choice.
Pro-life.
Pro-women.
Pro-families.
Pro-life-after-birth.
Pro-gun.
Pro-hunting.
Pro-common-sense.
Pro-safe-schools.
Pro-people.
Pro-peace.
Pro-kindness.
Pro-turn-the-other-cheek.
Pro-help-the-poor.
Pro-personal-responsibility.
Pro-know-when-to-keep-silent.
Pro-know-when-to-stop-texting.
Pro-make-friends with strangers.
Pro-hermit. (I’m fond of “pro-hermit.”)
Pro-rural.
Pro-urban.
Pro-homeschool.
Pro-public-education.
Pro-private-education.
Pro-autodidact.
Pro-read-your-Bible.
Pro-read-the-poets.
Pro-art.
Pro-music-in-schools.
Pro-harmony.
Pro-holding-hands.
Pro-either-answer-your-phone-or-have-voicemail-available.
Pro-text-only.
Pro-welcome-the-stranger.
Pro-keep-our-water-clean.
Pro-save-the-whales.
Pro-protect-Mother-Earth.
Pro-create-your-own-reality.
Pro-virtual-reality.
Pro-future.
Pro-present.
Pro-back-to-the-old-days.
Pro-coal.
Pro-clean-air.
Clearly, I have.
