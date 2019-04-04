When you’re in school, you tend to be friends with your classmates and people your own age. As I’ve gotten older, my friend circle has broadened. I’ve become friends with a couple folks who are almost young enough to be my children and with more who are old enough to be my parents. It’s funny to me because I’m not sure when our number of trips around the sun stopped mattering, but I don’t think it does.
My mother was 15 years younger than my dad and most of the folks they socialized with were his age, so my mother’s best friends were often old enough to be her parents, too. I remember as a young girl riding along when they would eat out with different couples; there were the Tates, the Blankenships. We spent a lot of time at the Faulkner’s, but I don’t recall those nights ever going out, but staying at Warren and Jesse’s house. There was supper in the kitchen and conversation in the living room that I would listen in to, like only a kid will do.
Maybe it’s for these reasons, and maybe it’s not, that I have always felt quite comfortable with older folks. My father, who was old enough to be my grandfather, led conversations that I can recall in my own mind. Generation gaps sometimes make for a breakdown in communication, but I don’t feel that as much with my elders as I do with those younger than me. I miss those talks and topics.
My father’s friends all seemed to enjoy discussing the demise of our country. It was what my witty, intelligent mother referred to as playing an old game called Ain’t-It-Awful. It would go something like this: “How did the supper go?” “Well, the meal was good, and after a few rounds of Ain’t-It-Awful, we headed home.”
A favorite topic of Ain’t-It-Awful includes lamenting this younger generation and being darn sure that they won’t be able to carry on anything the way we have in the past. Lazy people, especially men, always got a few disgusted, verbal shots fired in their direction. “Too lazy to kill,” was a phrase often heard. “He’s not worth the bullet.” There was nothing worse than being lazy.
Of course the government gets thrown about, and having like-minded politics helps to increase the level of play in Ain’t-It-Awful. Since all my father’s friends were also farmers, this was easy. Agricultural regulations and laws made by those in power, who have no clue as to reality, made the rules of the game easy to follow. It was pretty easy, and I quite enjoy a game of Ain’t-It-Awful now, myself.
There was more discussed than just Ain’t-It-Awful. Sometimes there were fun stories shared and recounted. Although my father was not usually the one leading those humorous tales, he did quite enjoy hearing them, and I remember his listening smile. My father’s special, Olympic-worthy talent lied in always seeing the negative, and he would always bring play back around again to Ain’t-It-Awful. I say all this in love. It’s just how he was.
If only I had a dollar for every time he preached about how many dairies there used to be in the county versus now. He would tick off the names on his fingers and say, “And all there is now are….” And he was onto something. He was pointing out what I wouldn’t have known or noticed.
I wonder when the time will come, perhaps in my children’s lifetime, when there are no family farms in the county at all. It’s almost hard to comprehend, as we still have beef farms galore. Just about everyone you know who has a few acres also has at least a couple cows. But those folks are all my age or older. I don’t see many of our children keeping up with the stress and work of it when we are gone.
But I digress. We’re talking about the talk.
When I now enjoy a visit with my older friends, we are found to talk about much of the same and more. I revel in hearing tales of the events that happened before I came around or came to be friends with them. I don’t mind one bit if it lapses into a bit of Ain’t-It-Awful, because I see the truth in what is said, and I know the rules of the game well by now. I make a point to socialize with those older than me because I know the value in what they can teach me. I want to know how to do all the things that they know how to do, the things we are no longer taught. How to be completely self-sufficient.
Of course not all of the talk is a how-to lesson from a Firefox book. Sometimes it’s just gossip and funny stories. I’m forever amazed, as long as I have lived here, that I am still finding out the “begats,” as my friend calls it, and the tangled family trees of those I know. I would’ve sworn years ago that I knew everyone’s maiden name and every secret that wasn’t to be told about whose father was really who. I stopped being surprised however to learn the youthful shenanigans of those old enough to be my grandparents, as I slowly came to see that, yes, they were young once, too. There seems to be an unlimited supply of things I didn’t know, however, and the stories just flow. And I am reminded of my mother’s wisdom she shared when I was a child to never, ever talk bad about anyone, because the person you’re talking to is their relative.
As Daddy got older, his favorite thing to do, when we would ride anywhere, was to point out where the road used to go. I would wager that I know more of old, hidden roads now than anyone my age around here. And yet I cannot recall everything he told me. As so many others know the loss, I wish I had written everything down. I still have questions that won’t be answered. And I find myself looking into the woods at long-forgotten, grown-over traces…and wondering.
Just last week, I enjoyed sharing with my class that it was the time when my Uncle Troy Morehead graduated high school, about 1940,that Route 42 was being built. My father told us that he and my grandfather were going to Bland to see Troy graduate, and the road was so tore up and muddy, they barely made it, because it wasn’t fit to drive on yet. He was, however, forever also bragging on 42 as it is now and profaning 606 through the Wilderness. He told me that stretch of road is so winding because they essentially built it on top of the old wagon trail from ages past. I think about that as I drive its twists and turns every day, and I can hear dad cussing in my mind.
As a whole, we don’t value our elders enough. I used to have the notion, when I was much younger, that things had somehow changed, and the tales told and lessons learned were not relevant to me and mine. The older I get, the more I realize nothing changes. Techonology. That’s about it. Our stories and secrets and loves are all identical to those who came before us, and a lot could be learned and shared from someone whose wizened face belies their sharp wisdom.
This past January, it was brought to my attention that I had neglected a friendship. I hadn’t been around in awhile, and I got this text from a friend: “You really do need to visit the old people.” It was funny because she was referring to herself, and this column is for you, friend. You made me promise not to do another crossword puzzle this week, but write something you can read. You said, “Say I promise, Mom.” So I did. And I value your friendship more than you know. Let’s get together and play Ain’t-It-Awful.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.
