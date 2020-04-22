Easter evening, the rains fall gently from barely gray skies. This Feast Day of the Resurrection is like no other I have known … nor you, I suppose. Midmorning, we found ourselves worshipping at home with missionary friends serving in Alaska. Familiar smiles and bright voices are balm to our wounds and weary hearts.
Hush … what’s that? The inconceivable?
Even in the midst of death, are we yet alive? Yes!
When the women went to the tomb that morning, they expected death. They went in grief to tend a body after waiting through the Sabbath rest requirement. On the third day, instead of the stink of death, they found a miracle. And they ran!
When Mary Magdalene in another account found the Gardener was in fact her Teacher, known and familiar and beloved, she went to the others and told. Shared good news, good hope, good life.
The joy I feel at celebrating Jesus alive is not diminished by the struggle we experience in these dark days of plague. Rather, it is amplified. We are alive. Jesus is alive! Life is! It may be quieter now, in this season of otherness, separation and surreal, off-centered chaos. Still, Life is …
As I write, we are watching Andrea Bocelli sing at the Dome Cathedral of Milan. “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee; blessed art thou amongst women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.” He sings for Hope for the whole world on this Resurrection Day.
We listen to his voice and the organ alongside him. Our child wears her hand-me-down Aurora dress. She plays with her dolls at an open window as the rain falls from unfurling pear leaves. Buttercups have pushed their way up and dot the hillside like stars in the night sky. Seeds sprout. Grass bows over from the weight of rain.
This is an unusual set of Easter days, indeed. Yet, I am sure, we must seek Joy. From where I sit, this means the joy of a well-seasoned soup; the delightful memory of Easter banquets with large family gatherings, the laughter and the madness alike; the joy of a smile shared with another human; or the magic of music that reveals the heights and depths of the soul.
Joy may mean different things to you. Joy of soft socks or a hot cup of Joe. Joy of another day. Joy of a birdsong. Joy of holding another’s hand even when your heart is breaking. Joy of giggling children. Joy in silence.
Whatever the source of joy is, cling to it. Then, share it. Look for it under unfamiliar stones. Look for it in the comfortable presence of friends. Find it in peaceful hymns. Shout with loud songs that give voice to your inward being. Turn the joy from something small to something large.
This is how we conquer death in our daily lives. Claim joy in the face of pandemic.
