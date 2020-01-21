CHILHOWIE, Va. Carlos "CD" Dewey Miller, age 70, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020. CD was born on June 8, 1949 in Meadowview, Va. to the late Urshel E. Miller Sr. and Geneva Woodward Miller. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Urshel "Ernie" Miller Jr., and longtime friends and travelling companions, Don and Connie Davis. CD was proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, having served for six years. He was very accomplished in archery, having competed for over 60 years. His father started him out at a very young age, and through the years, he has won various state medals. CD worked in wholesale archery, was a longtime member and treasurer of the VBA, and helped establish the NFAA. CD was employed with the Town of Chilhowie working in the Water Dept. CD also enjoyed playing golf and was a member at Faith Fellowship Church. Most of all CD was a quiet simple man that will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sonja "Sue" Snow Miller, Chilhowie; siblings, Dreama Wilkinson, Chilhowie, Janie McGlocklin and husband, Glenn, Meadowview, Jackie Miller, Chilhowie, Sheila Warren and husband, Joe, Chilhowie, Randy Miller, Chilhowie, David Miller and wife, Debbie Sue, Chilhowie, and Jeffrey Miller and wife, Donna, Chilhowie; sister-in-law, Lisa Ann Miller, Chilhowie; several nieces and nephews to include special niece, Robin Moser Holliday; many friends to include special friends, Bud and Joyce Sturgill; his church family, and his fur baby, Kissi. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Robert Blevins and Glenn McGlocklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Miller Family.
Miller, Carlos "CD" Dewey
To send flowers to the family of Carlos Miller, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Carlos's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
8:00PM
8:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
307 Old Stage Rd Box
Chilhowie, VA 24319
Guaranteed delivery before Carlos's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 23
Graveside
Thursday, January 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church Cemetery
Cleghorn Valley Rd
Marion, VA 24354
Cleghorn Valley Rd
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before Carlos's Graveside begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.