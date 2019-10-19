MARION, Va. / FORT MYERS, Fla. Joseph E. "Joe" Rector, age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Smyth County Community Hospital, in Marion, Va. Joe was a loving dad and grandpa. He was a family man and proud American who proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Joe was a successful businessman in the community with Rector Oil, Rector Supply and Joe Rector Rentals. As a dad and grandpa, the joy of his life was family. He loved spending time with family going out to eat seafood, and on yearly trips to Disney, Tampa and Miami. Daniel and Emily treasured their time with Grandpa. Joe was a force of nature and even more to his family. His presence will be missed, but the memories will last a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rector Andrew; parents, Joseph Ray and Lavonia Woody Rector; and a sister, Catherine Rector. Joe is survived by his loving daughter, Mitzi Ibarra and her husband, his beloved son-in-law, Javier Ibarra, of Fort Myers Fla.; cherished grandchildren, Daniel Ibarra of Wheaton, Ill., and Emily Ibarra of Fort Myers, Fla.; very special cousin, Tony Rector and wife, Cathy, of Glade Spring, Va.; special friend, Jane Blevins and husband, Al, of Marion, Va.; and nephew, David Meek (Debbie Trail) of Marion, Va. Joe is also survived by a large, loving, extended family in Miami; and his son Richard and his two daughters. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Jane Blevins officiating and Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Joseph E. "Joe" Rector, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Joe's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
