GLADE SPRING, Va. Ron E. Hurt, age, 84, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Wellmont Hospice House, in Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life Reception for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 3 until 6 p.m. at the home. This will be a time to share memories or stories of Ron and honor his time with this. Care for Ron's family has been entrusted to Cremation Society of Virginia SW, (276) 782-4488.
