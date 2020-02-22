Laura Belle Sexton Umberger, age 95, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1924, in Wythe County, daughter of the late Mitchell Walker and Ella Mae Crouse Sexton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Umberger Sr; sisters, Ethel Jones, Elizabeth Kincer and Patsy Hensley; and brother, Grover Sexton. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and David Jonas of Crockett, Va.; sons and daughters-in-law, James H. Jr. and Linda Umberger of Wytheville, Charles Umberger of Elk Creek, Wayne and Iretta Umberger of Max Meadows, and Kenneth and Joan Umberger of Draper; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Etter and Josie Cregger of Wytheville; and brothers, John Sexton of Wytheville, and Tom Sexton of Marion. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Home with Pastor Jacob Vanover officiating. Interment will follow at Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday one hour before service time at the funeral home. There will be no visitation at the home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Umberger family.
