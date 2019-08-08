MARION, Va. Ralph Joseph Emerson Sr., age 90, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019. Ralph was a wonderful husband, dad, granddaddy, brother, and friend. He loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing with his son. Mr. Emerson adored his three grandchildren and was the family go-to-fixer of about anything, a lot of time with duct tape. Ralph enjoyed his work and the friends he made. He was fond of children and animals and would never turn anyone 2 or 4 legged away. His friendly smile and gentle way will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Carter Emerson; parents, Bane and Charmie Emerson; and siblings, James Emerson, Stella Sheets, and Larrie Emerson. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Theresa Emerson Walker and husband, Randall; son, Ralph Joseph "Joe" Emerson Jr. and wife, Tammy; sisters, Lena Carter, Maxine Fiorentino and husband, Frank, and Janet Tuell and husband, Joe; brothers, Raymond Emerson and wife, Jackie, and Bruce Emerson and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Ryan Walker, Emily Emerson, and Abigail Emerson; and several sisters-in-law, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 115 South Church Street, Marion, Va. with the Reverend Dr. James Bennington officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. To share memories of Ralph Joseph Emerson Sr. please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Ralph's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
