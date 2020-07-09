Nelderee Reynolds, 78 of Willis, passed away on July 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Bud and Tillie Moles Spence. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Reynolds; sister, Belva George; and brothers, Milton, Allen, Maurice, Naven, Trenton, and Nelson Spence. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lorie and John Bolt, and Penny and Michael Bolt; grandsons, Andrew, Dereck, and Matthew Bolt; great-granddaughter, Alice Bolt; step great-granddaughter, Klair Davis; sister, Corina Dougill; step-grandson and family, Mickey (Marcia) Bolt and Sierra, Samantha, and Adam; and her special family, DJ, Heather, Avery, Emery, and Marly Chaffin. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. Interment followed in the Blue Ridge Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Lewis-Gale Medical Center Surgical ICU for their dedicated care. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nelderee Reynolds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
