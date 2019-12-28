Robert Porter Stroupe, age 81, of Wytheville, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Crouse Stroupe, and was preceded in death by brothers, Lester Stroupe, and Garland Stroupe; sisters, Jeanette Welch, Dorothy Henderson, Laura Mae Crigger and Ola Stroupe. Robert was a United States Army Veteran, he was a long time member of Rosenbaum Chapel, where he served as past board member and Sunday School Teacher. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Geneva Ruth Stroupe of Wytheville; daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth and Charles Foster of Wytheville, Joann and Robert Dolinger of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, Otis and Fredia Stroupe of Maryland; sister and brother-in-law, Ozella and Jim Buchanan of Texas; grandchildren, Aaron Foster, Robert Foster, and Allie Foster, all of Wytheville. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Rosenbaum Pentecostal Holiness Church conducted by the Reverend Joseph Hollins, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #9 will conduct Military graveside rites. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Stroupe, Robert Porter
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stroupe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.