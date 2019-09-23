MARION, Va. James Ray Hampton, age 99, of Marion, Va., passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor. Mr. Hampton was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late William Lee Hampton and Lela Nora Morris Hampton and was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Hampton; his brother, Herbert Hampton; his sisters, Lake Taylor, Esther Hampton, Louise Hampton and Georgia Anderson. He worked at the handle mill in Marion, Brunswick and American Furniture. Mr. Hampton was a World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was life member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the South Fork Baptist Church. Survivors include his sisters, Kathleen Gilley and Lorraine Heath and special brother-in-law, Claude Heath; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Francis Marion Manor for the care given during this time. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mark Totten and Pastor Kenny Rich officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services or anytime at his sisters homes. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors being rendered bu the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to the South Fork Baptist Church or to St. Judes Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hampton family.
