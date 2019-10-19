CLINTWOOD, Va. Joe Morrell Moore, 82, of Clintwood, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Heritage Hall after a recent illness. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Mullins Funeral Home chapel in Clintwood, with Joe Hutchinson and Mike Stidham officiating. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was a retired paving estimator for Little Henry Paving Co. and a former manager and independent contractor of bowling centers in Clintwood, Va., Norton, Va., Richlands, Va., Jonesville, Va. and Harrogate, Tenn., Marion, Va. and Covington, Va. He was of the Methodist faith. Joe had a passion for helping others that he demonstrated through his more than 40 years as an emergency services volunteer. He joined Clintwood Rescue Squad in 1990 and served as captain of the squad for 16 years, retiring in 2018. Clintwood Rescue Squad honored him by naming him a lifetime member and retiring his number, 312. Prior to moving to Clintwood, he was a volunteer firefighter in Wise, Va. and Jonesville, Va. He was the voice of the Clintwood Greenwave football team for 26 years, announcing home games up through the last one prior to the school consolidation in Dickenson County. He was chairman of Clintwood Planning Commission and chairman of Clintwood Board of Zoning Appeals. He is a former member and past president of Clintwood Lions Club. He was a 1958 graduate of Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tenn., with a degree in business. He was a 1956 graduate of R.B. Worthy High School in Saltville, Va. He was born July 14, 1937, in Saltville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mary Besch Moore, and his parents, John Howard and Ella Blanche St. John Moore. He is survived by one son, Jeffrey (Joan) Moore of Carrollton, Ky.; two daughters, Deborah Moore (Tina Grizzle) and Jo Ann Deel, both of Clintwood; two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to the Clintwood Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 484, Clintwood, VA 24228. Online condolences may be made at mullinsfuneralhome.net.
