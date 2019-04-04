Palmer Rakes McPeak, 94, of Meadows of Dan, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin H. and Effie Boyd McPeak; son, Randy Jay McPeak; grandson, Rusty Lee McPeak; great-grandson, Jayvion Reid Hylton; sisters, Violet McPeak and Kathleen McPeak; and brothers, Wesley McPeak, Marvin McPeak, and Wiley McPeak. He is survived by his sons, Allan Rex McPeak, Robert Wayne McPeak, and Timothy Mark McPeak; daughters and son-in-law, Lori Candice and Doug Easley, and Cynthia "Cindy" Dawn McPeak; grandchildren, Jennifer "Nicki" Nicole Hylton, Palmer Blake McPeak, Kayla McPeak, Paige McPeak, Casey Mabery, and Megan Mabery; great-grandchildren, Kalix Aiden Smith, Parker McPeak, Alden Patrick Gorman, John Branson Gorman, and Nate Joseph Gorman; brothers and sister-in-law, Clifton and Ruby McPeak, and Ross McPeak; and the mother of his children, Mary R. McPeak. Graveside services were held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Wolfe-McPeak Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Montgomery officiating and Military Rites by Floyd V.F.W. Post # 7854 and American Legion Post # 127. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Signup to receive our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts.
Featured Businesses
One Partnership Circle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.