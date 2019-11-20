Mildred Kate Martin, age 86, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Smyth Co., Va., on March 10, 1933, and was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Repass; husband, Roscoe H. Martin Jr.; and daughter, Betty Ann Vaught. She is survived by her children, Mary Grey of N.C., Eddie Vaught and wife, Song, of Ky., and Roena Mills of W.Va.; grandchildren, Johnny Ray Hull III, Russell Grey, Jada Hull, Jaylin Hull, Eddie Vaught Jr., and Erica Vaught; great-grandchildren, Roscoe Ray Hull and Paisley Brooke Hull; and a sister, Nancy Repass of Baltimore, Md. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church with the Rev. Clayton Farmer officiating. Entombment followed at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until service time. Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va. is serving the Martin family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.