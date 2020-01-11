Wanda Joyce Porterfield Heldreth, of Wytheville, passed away on Monady, January 6, 2020, after a courageous battle. She was born March 29, 1949 and preceded in death by her father and mother the late Albert Porterfield and Edna Porterfield Jones. She attended George Wythe High School in Wytheville where she lived most of her life with short time living in N.C. and Salem, Va. She worked several jobs throughout her life as a sewing operator, restaurant manager, convenience store manager, and motel manager. She retired early to enjoy her favorite pastime of traveling and taking road trips wherever, whenever and with whomever she could. She enjoyed the simple things in life, like traveling to Florida to visit family and "doing runs" or visiting Las Vegas on occasions. She liked watching TV, cats, taking pictures of the moon, playing penny slots, visits to DQ, and the last simple enjoyment was sitting in the sunlight soaking up the warmth and people watching especially at Walmart. She was a family oriented person and known as Maw Maw the great Grilled Cheese sandwich maker. She wasn't selfish and always so strong for others as a provider, a confidant, a friend and a traveling partner. She is survived by her brother and sister-in law, Bob and Kay Porterfield of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Jack Shinault of Wytheville; her three daughters and son-in-law, Wendy Porterfield Wright, of Wytheville, Carrie Lynn Worrell of Barren Springs, Tracy and Chris Penley of Rural Retreat; her grandchildren, Keith, Kristen, Allison, Josh, Kevin, Alicia and Morgan; her nine great-grandchildren and multiple nieces, great nieces and great nephews. A special thanks for everything over the past months goes to Caleb, home health nurse whom she adored joking with and watching MASH. The nurses and Dr. Jeff at the Wound care center of Radford. The nurses and doctors of Blue Ridge cancer center of Wytheville. An extra special thanks to her sister Susie, granddaughter Alicia, Daughter, Carrie Lynn for their constant care and attention to her needs over the many months and for travel to and from the many appointments and lunches. She loved each and everyone in her own way and appreciated everyone and every moment of her life. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel conducted by the Reverend N.R. Taylor, with interment to follow in Rosewood Memorial Gardens, Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
