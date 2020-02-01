September 21, 1959 - January 17, 2020 Frank was born on September 21, 1959, to the late Joseph King and the late Alice Milgrim King in Pulaski, Va. He lived in Daytona Beach, Fla. and Wythe County, Va., and graduated from Rural Retreat High School in 1977. Frank is survived by his wife, Denise; a son, Jason King; a daughter, Cierra Pike (David); and two grandsons, Jasper and Jameson. He is also survived by a brother, Mike King; two sisters, Kim Nethercutt (Jac) and Lisa Dolloff; and two nieces, Kari King (David) and Jessica Klouse (Greg). His profession as a steeplejack, working on smokestacks, took him to many states and Caribbean islands during his 20s. He then came off the road and settled down with his growing family and went to work as a maintenance mechanic in Rural Retreat for several years before sustaining a back injury at work. His back injury prevented permanent full-time employment due to constant back pain. His last home was in Cripple Creek, Va., situated right on the creek. He raised cattle, worked as a carpenter and handyman, and bred champion bloodline German Shepard dogs while living on the creek. He also fed and cared for a colony of feral cats left behind by a rescue group that moved out of the area. Frank's animals were his purpose in life during his last years. Frank died from stage IV lung cancer with metastases to the brain that was diagnosed two days before his 60th birthday. Tumor removal and radiation to his brain slowed the growth of the tumors but he was only able to receive one cycle of chemotherapy due to a MRSA infection at the site where his chemotherapy port was placed. Weeks of IV antibiotic treatment prevented chemotherapy treatment and he went on a downward spiral to death. Frank often told of how he had "felt God" at the age of 33 and he was okay with dying from the onset of his diagnosis because he knew he would be with Our Lord. Frank loved his family, animals, nature and knowledge. He also loved an intelligent conversation, especially if he was doing the talking. His broad knowledge and stories will be missed by those who loved him most. His brother and sisters would like to thank Ronald Alley for taking Frank to his many doctors' appointments and always being just a phone call away and Brian Kitts for also just being a phone call away and who would do anything for Frank. We would also like to thank Elisha Blair, an angel on earth, who took time away from her family to care for Frank and his animals during his dying days. Darrell Milgrim thank you for relocating the feral cats to new homes. Tyyne Lehmkuhl thank you for your care and help with Frank. To his friends and his Collins Cove family thank you for your calls and love for Frank. Additionally, thank you Mountain Valley Hospice (especially Stephanie, CNA), who made his transition from earth to Heaven peaceful and without pain. Frank took his final breath with his sister, Lisa, by his side and his sister, Kim, a few feet away. We love you and will miss you Frank Ned. Frank's ashes will be placed in the New River at his property in Austinville, Va. in the spring. Date to be announced by his family.
King, Frank
