Wendell G. Peters, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home. He was born June 15, 1941, and was preceded in death by his parents, Julian Ford Peters and Myra Ingram Peters, and one brother, Danny Dale Peters. He married his high school sweetheart, Marie Moran Peters, in a union that lasted 58 years. Wendell is also survived by his two sons, their wives, and their children, Gary Peters (Carrie) and son Andrew, Brian Peters (Susan) and daughter Kristen. He is also survived by Anne Peters, his niece. Wendell was an accountant by trade having obtained an associates degree in accounting from National Business College. Vocationally, Wendell practiced accounting and tax for 46 years. Most recently, Wendell served as the Clerk of Circuit Court in Floyd County for 24 years until he retired. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hudgins officiating. Interment will follow in Jacksonville Cemetery. The family will received friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Gardner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Wendell's memory to Carilion Clinic Hospice, c/o Carilion Clinic Foundation, PO Box 12187, Roanoke, VA 24023.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
