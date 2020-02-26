Geretha Ann Plumley Kelly, age 70, Wytheville, Va., formerly of Abraham, W.Va. passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born on April 7, 1949, in Abraham, she was the daughter of the late Robert Plumley and Avelene Plumley. Geretha was a homemaker, and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Wytheville, Va. She had made her home in Wytheville since 1976, and enjoyed working in her flower garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joel and Jerry Plumley, and by five infant siblings. Those survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, Russell Kelly; a son, David Lee Kelly of Wytheville, Va.; siblings, Robert Plumley Jr. and wife, Linda, of Cleveland, Ohio, Jarrell Plumley and wife, Linda, of Cool Ridge, Avelou Plumley and husband, Emory, of Cool Ridge, Jewell Plumley of Shady Spring, Jonathan Plumley and wife, Alice, of Shady Spring, Jerome Plumley and wife, Dorena of Bradley, and Ceretha Farley and husband, Jerry, of Cool Ridge; sister-in-law, Freda Plumley of Beckley, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel on Beckley on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Andrew Davis from Fellowship Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Robert L. Plumley Cemetery in Abraham, W.Va. Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family members and friends. Private online condolences, floral tributes, and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, W.Va. 304-253-4461.
