SPARTANBURG, S.C. Glenda Kaye Frazier Godbee, 74, of Spartanburg, S.C., died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born on February 1, 1945, in Ashe County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Madeline Hamm Frazier. Glenda "NaNa" loved her grandchildren. She attended Anderson Mill Road Baptist Church "The Mill" and was formerly employed with Southern Eye Associates and Spartanburg Urological Associates. Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Godbee; children, Mark Godbee of Spartanburg, S.C., and Stefanie G. Threatt (Corey) of Pickens, S.C.; grandchildren, Mia and Lila Godbee, and Kaylen Threatt; sister, Karen F. Copenhaver of Bristol, Va.; and brothers, Gary Bruce Frazier (Bonita) of Marion, Va., and Steven Rodney Frazier (Deidra) of Abingdon, Va. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Michael Frazier; and brother-in-law, Charles Copenhaver. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2025 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3 p.m. in the Chapel, conducted by Dr. David Johnson. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com or to share memories of Glenda Kaye Frazier Godbee, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
