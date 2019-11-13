Julian Hampton Carter passed away on November 6, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Julian was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl Cantrell and Christy Carter; twin grandchildren; and also his parents, Claude and Sarah Carter. Julian is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his children, daughters, Julia Steffey and husband, Lee, and Tiffany Carter; son-in-law, Mike Cantrell; grandchildren, Catherine Ensign, Nate Jones, Michelle Cantrell, Rachel Steffey, and Matthew Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Roslyn Jones and Baby Jones; and extended family, Luke Saferight; aunt, Doris Dillow; brothers, Kenneth Carter and Howard Carter; several nieces, nephews and family and friends. Julian and Linda were married for 54 years. Julian worked for many years for Consol Buchanan #1 Mine and served as a forest warden, many times wearing the Smokey the Bear costume. His favorite job and place to be was the Alexander Lodge. Julian attended the Bastian Church of God. The family wishes to say a special thank you to the Legacy Hospice caregivers. Also, thank you Brooke McFarland and Alyissa Lester for your love and care. Thank you to our sister in love and Christ, Angie Hodge. A memorial service was held at the Bastian Church of God on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 5 p.m. with Pastor Cliff Bowman and Pastor Mitch Looney officiating. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until the time of service. A service of committal will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Kidd Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia is serving the Carter family.
