BLAND, Va. Iva Lee White, 93, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 11, 2020, at Princeton Community Hospital. Born on October 14, 1926, in Bland, Va., she was a daughter of the late Elmer Myers and Minnie Hamilton Myers. Mrs. White was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, even making her children's clothes. She was a member of Cumberland Road Church of God where she sang specials. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ellis White; grandchildren, Amanda Glass and Shawn Glick; two sisters and three brothers. Survivors include four children, O'Dell White and wife, Judie, of Bland, Doris Glass and husband, Pastor Jim Glass, of Cumberland, Md., Diana Martin of Princeton, W.Va., and Carol White Ellis of Bland; two sisters, Violetta French of Columbus, Ohio, and Alma Jackson and husband, the Rev. Junior Jackson, of Bland; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mercer Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Bishop Michael York officiating. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until the service hour. Private burial was held at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Hollybrook, Va., where family members and friends served as pallbearers. Flowers were accepted or donations can be made to Cumberland Road Church of God, 3401 E. Cumberland Road, Bluefield, WV 24701. Those wishing to share memories or condolences with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com. Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Iva Lee White.
