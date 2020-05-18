MARION, Va. Nancy "Nan" Widener Plummer, age 66, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home in Marion. Nan was born in Marion, Va., to the late Charles Widener and Evelyn Glass Widener and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Plummer; granddaughter, Toni Plummer; aunt, Gert Widener; and uncle, Gordon Widener. Nan was a beloved mother and grandmother who enjoyed home improvements and QVC. She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and worked for Family Physicians for over 30 years. Survivors include her children, Joseph Lee Plummer Jr. and wife, Christina, of Marion, and Gregory Scott Plummer and wife, Nellie, of Chilhowie; grandchildren, David Plummer, Grayson Plummer, Carter Plummer, Mara Plummer and Xander Plummer; brother in law, Charles Plummer; cousin and special friend, Diane Oshea and husband Bill; and aunt, Joyce George. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. To assist with social distancing, the chapel will be open at 12 noon. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Plummer family.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
MJB Lawncare is accepting new customers. Weekly and Bi-weekly mowing services. Servicing the greater Bristol area as well as Washington, Russell, Wise, and Buchanan counties in Virginia. We accept all major credit/debit cards. Contact us at 276-870-7030 for a free quote.
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** **Spring Cleaning Specials** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.