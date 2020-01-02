Cecil Wayne Roop, 73, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home with his loving wife of 50 years, Judy Harmon Roop, by his side. Cecil was born on October 1, 1946, to the late Roy G. and Stella Akers Roop. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lynn Roop; brothers, Clinton, Carl & Curtis Roop; and his sister, Carleen Hollandsworth. In addition to his wife, Cecil is survived by his son, Kenny Wayne (Amy) Roop; brother, Carmon (Anna) Roop; and sisters, Cleo (Kelly) Cox, Claudine (Floyd) Pitts, Christine (Mikel) McClaugherty, and Cherrie Roop (JR Keen). Cecil also had a brother-in-law, Johnny Sutherland; and five sisters-in-law, Lois Roop, Shirley Roop, Mary (Billy) Underwood, Ruth (Shirley) Boothe, and Wilma (Bill) Simpkins. Cecil was blessed with and cherished his grandchildren, Sylvia Lynn and Daniel Chase Roop; step-grandsons, Zach and Lance Garlick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cecil was a faithful member of the Floyd Church of God in Floyd. He was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran where he served in the Vietnam War in 1968 and 1969. He was also a member of the Floyd V.F.W. Cecil was retired from Kopper's Industry in Salem, VA where he worked hard and made many lifetime friends. Cecil's family would like to thank everyone for their cards, visits, calls, food and most importantly their prayers and support during his long illness. The family would also like to thank Carilion Hospice and his caregiver Debbie, for all of her help and support. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Floyd Church of God with the Rev. Clyde Bishop officiating. Interment followed in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens where he joined his little girl, Susan, with Military Rites by Floyd V.F.W. Post #7854 and American Legion Post #127. The family received friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.
Roop, Cecil Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Roop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.