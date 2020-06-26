Tammi Selen (Bailey) Turner MARION, Va. Tammi Selen (Bailey) Turner, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home. Tammi was born in Marion, Va. on March 15, 1971, to the union of John and Faye Bailey. She was the youngest of three children. As a native and lifetime resident of Marion, Va. Tammi matriculated through the Smyth County School System and graduated from Marion Senior High School class of 1989. Afterwards, Tammi attended Bluefield State College. As a life-long learner Tammi became a certified pre-school teacher through the School of Tomorrow. Understanding the value lesson of becoming independent, Tammi entered the workforce as a teen. She worked various part time jobs through the JTPA program. She was also employed at Marley Moldings and TRW. As an entrepreneur, Tammi assisted in the establishment of Bethesda Car Wash and an "in-home" childcare center. Though born in 1971, Tammi Turner was born again January 15, 1989. As a born-again believer, Tammi was a member of First Baptist, Mt. Zion Temple, Mt. Calvary Apostolic Church, and Antioch Greater Love Ministries. Beginning her spiritual walk at First Baptist, Tammi learned basic Biblical principles from Rev.Cox. As her walk with Christ grew, Tammi served as an usher, choir member, teacher, cook and friend at Mt. Zion Temple. Following the leading of God and Pastor Lester Turner, Tammi and Levi began shepherding Mt. Calvary Apostolic church in Wytheville, Va. Together, they laborer in the Gospel for 18 years. Tammi felt compelled to assist Bishop Nolan Wolfe with the Antioch Greater Love ministries. At the ministry, she served as an Elder and an assistant to the Bishop. Through the ministry of Tammi Turner, a plethora of souls were delivered from darkness, bondage, and death. Tammi had a ministry of deliverance and desired for people to experience the liberty Christ had provided. Tammi Turner was a community leader. Her leadership was modeled through helping the needy, advising the lost, teaching the youth, praying for the community, being a friend to others, and loving the broken. Tammi Turner gave herself to Marion, Va. Tammi Turner's greatest desires were to honor God, be a good wife and to be a loving mother. Through her union with Lester Turner Jr., Lester L. Turner III is birthed. Tammi loved "Little Lee" with all her heart. She mothered him with the Tammi-style of love forming him to become a man of God. Tammi was a mother to many including but not limited to Derius, Sareta, Takia, Keyona, Jasmine, and Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Naomi Smith, father, John Bailey, and mother, Faye Miller. Tammi leaves to mourn her death and celebrate her transition, Lester Turner III (son), Dan Bailey (brother), Maria Batts (sister), Derius, Sareta, Takia, Keyona, Jasmine, and Cheyenne (children), Charm, Kayla, Zeb, Eli, Derius, Destiny (nieces and nephews), Deja, Shareen, Miranda, Darnell. Kyle, and a host of other godchildren, Kim and Debra (special friends), Mary and family, brother and sister-in-laws, and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 West Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church. To share memories of Tammi Selen (Bailey) Turner, or express condolences, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Tammi's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
+1
+1
Service information
Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Royal Oak Presbyterian Church
139 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
139 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 27
Visitation At The Church
Saturday, June 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Royal Oak Presbyterian Church
139 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
139 West Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation At The Church begins.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Deputies investigating homicide in Rural Retreat; teen charged
-
Wytheville man wins $1,000 per week for the rest of his life
-
Skyline confirms outbreak of coronavirus
-
Watch now: Floyd peacefully gathers to celebrate Juneteenth, but vigil escalates
-
Wytheville Fire/Rescue featured in CBS special Sunday night
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.