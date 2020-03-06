MARION, Va. Henry Wayne Peake, age 65, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat. Henry was born in Smyth County, to the late Charles Stevenson and Agnes Cahill Peake. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Collins and Carol Sue Fields. He is survived his siblings, Mark Allen Peake and wife, Cindy, of Marion, Va., Robert Stanley Peake and wife, Virginia, of Marion, Va., and Lola Marie Peake of Greensburg, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Round Hill Cemetery in Marion, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Peake family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Smyth County faces the Catch-22 of law enforcement agencies encrypting transmissions
-
Wythe supervisor's post sparks feedback
-
New law could allow Marion man convicted of murder to seek parole
-
Couple's franchises for Jersey Mike's have staying power
-
String of Pearls: Cornbread and cabbage give birth to Atkins
Funeral homes often submit obituaries but we accept submissions from family pending verification.
To submit an obituary, email:
Smyth County News & Messenger: obits@smythnews.com
Floyd Press: obits@floydpress.com
The News & Press: obits@richlands-new-press.com
Wytheville Enterprise: obits@wythenews.com
Washington County News: obits@washconews.com
Or call 434-978-7294 with payment information.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.