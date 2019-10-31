Eldridge Henry Alderman Jr., 69, of Lexington, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home. Born April 29, 1950 in West Virginia, a son of the late Eldridge Henry Alderman Sr. and Beulah Wells Vest Alderman. He had retired from Washington & Lee University and had worked in the Maintenance Department for many years. Surviving are his wife, Terry Forquer Alderman; two sisters, Judy A. Fields of Cleveland, Tennessee and Linda Sue Vest of Check, Virginia; four nieces and one nephew. A memorial service will be 2 pm., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private. Family will pause after service to greet friends. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
