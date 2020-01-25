Joyce Tate DeWilde age 95, of Wytheville, passed away on Monday 20, 2020. Joyce was born on August 3, 1924, in Pennsylvania, to the late Fred Sr. and Mary Dreibelbis Tate. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward DeWilde; three sisters and brother-in-law, Minnie Tate, Nancy Muncy, and Mary Ann and John Blazosky; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Martin and Nancy Tate, Fred Jr. and Joy Tate, and Lee and Gertrude Tate; and two stepsons, Eddie DeWilde Jr. and Joseph DeWilde. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Martin and Margie DeWilde of Wytheville, and Mike and Connie DeWilde of Bland; stepson and wife, Robert and Mary DeWilde of N.C.; sister, Dorothy Tate of Wytheville; brother, Jack and Sue Ellen Tate of Bland; brother-in-law, Jimbo Muncy; 14 grandchildren, numerous special great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Ralph Kidd officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Grubb Funeral Home on Friday. Inurnment will be private at Mt Pleasant Community Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The DeWilde family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
