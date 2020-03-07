Tonia Darlene Clark Turner unexpectedly passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Daughter of Tom and Helen Clark of Princeton, W.Va., she was born on January 6, 1957. She is survived by her husband, Harry Randolph "Randy" Turner of 45 years; daughters, Mary and husband, Chris Smith, Tracie and husband, Aaron Wright, and Jennifer Turner; son, Randy and wife, Kim Turner; sister, Willow Dean Gilbert; brother, Preston Clark; 11 grandchildren, one step grandchild, two great-grandchildren; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Helen Clark; her grandparents; and brothers, Larry, Steve, and Wendell Clark. Her hobbies and passions were her family and friends, nature, love for her Native American heritage, music, and her dachshunds/animals. She was one of a kind and will forever be missed but never forgotten. A memorial service was held 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Grubb Funeral Chapel conducted by the Reverend Jimmy Canup. The family received friend Friday from 5 p.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
