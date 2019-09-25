Dr. William S. Rodgers died on Sunday morning with family members at his bedside after a 10-year battle with dementia and blindness. Bill, as his friends called him, was born on July 10, 1937, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Earl Steger Rodgers and Margaret Poteet Pilley Rodgers. He moved to LaFollette, Tenn., as an 8-year-old and graduated as salutatorian from LaFollette High School in 1955. While in LaFollette, he worked as a paperboy and became an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. Bill entered Emory & Henry College working his way through as the student manager of the dining hall along with other scholarship assistance. His collegiate accomplishments are many and varied and include such honors and awards as: Debate Team Captain; Student Handbook editor; Sphinx (the annual) business manager; President of the Virginia Model UN Assembly held at Virginia Tech, Collegians member (men's chorus) and student body president for his senior year. On graduation day, he gave the senior oration and was presented the Senior Service Award, an honor bestowed upon him by the faculty. He graduated in 1959 with a BA degree and enrolled in the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta where he received his Master of Divinity Degree in 1962. Always seeking to gain knowledge, he achieved his Doctor of Ministry from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in 1985. Bill was an avid learner; having taken continuous education courses (>300 hours) at Princeton Theological Seminary, George Washington University, Wytheville Community College, and Virginia Tech. He married Mary Beth Sikkelee, his college sweetheart, at the beginning of his third year of Theology School, on August 12, 1961. In his long career in the pulpit (22 years) with Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, Bill served as pastor in churches from Northern Georgia, through Tennessee, and into Southwest Virginia. While pastor at these churches, he led and accompanied congregation members on mission trips both domestically and abroad. He served in Wytheville on two occasions; the first time at West End United Methodist Church (UMC) for over four years (1966-1970). While at West End UMC, he was chaplain and part-time instructor at Wytheville Community College, teaching courses in psychology and philosophy. He was instrumental in helping Wytheville to be selected as the site for a new Holston Conference nursing home to be called Birdmont Manor and helped to physically build the fence along the new Holston Road leading to this new facility. Further, Bill served as chairman of the United Methodist Church's Wytheville District Camp Committee at the time of the selling of the old camp at Draper, Va. and developing the new Camp Dickenson on the land given to the District in Fries, Va. He was on the Board of Trustees at Emory & Henry College at this time. Bill returned to Wytheville with his family in 1982 to become administrator of Birdmont Manor. While in the role (17 years), Bill helped raise funds in excess of $3.2M to purchase multiple ambulances, buses, vehicles, equipment, 7 acres of adjoining property and $500,000 toward the building of Peery Retirement Center for Independent Living on the Birdmont Manor campus. This 88-unit building, and the first cottage were completed and occupied in the same year. Ultimately, Bill oversaw the building of 8 cottages for Birdmont. In 1999, Bill retired from Birdmont and became CEO of Holston Conference Colleges, Inc. later that year. Beginning with funds of $1.125M, he oversaw an organization that was able to give $9M to the colleges for scholarships during his 12-year tenure. When the organization dissolved in 2012, approximately $4M was distributed to the three member colleges. Outside of the Ministry, Bill had several life-long passions: Three of which are: being a Red Cross blood donor, transporting cancer patients for treatment and being a scholastic sports official / organizing youth sports. He began giving blood during college and gave over 13 gallons during the next 30+ years. Starting in November 2009, he drove to Blacksburg twice a month to donate blood platelets which are essential for cancer patients and accident victims. Over a five-year period, he made more than 125 trips to donate two to three units of blood platelets per trip to the American Red Cross. A second passion, transporting cancer patients for their treatments in Pulaski, Roanoke or Bristol was also a meaningful way that Bill shared his time. The third interest mentioned above; officiating and organizing youth/scholastic sports (baseball, basketball, football), began in 1960 while in Seminary and continued for the next 20+ years until he stopped in order to watch/attend his son, Brad's high school sports events at GWHS. At his first church in Englewood, Tenn., Bill was Director of the Englewood Community Recreation Program where he helped organize and officiate their little league sports programs. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Beth; two children, Mary Chris Rodgers Layman and William (Brad) B. Rodgers; his sister, Margaret (Pat) Patricia Rodgers Fellows; four grandchildren, Ryan M. Layman, William (Will) T. Layman, Robert (Rob) E. Rodgers, and Elizabeth (Beth) G. Rodgers, as well as many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by both of his parents as well as his brothers, David E. Rodgers and Marvin P. Rodgers. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a 12 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville, Va. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made in his name to St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
