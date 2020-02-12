February 8, 1952 - February 8, 2020 Ruth's spirit flowed into her next spiritual journey on her birthday, with her daughter, Amber, and loving husband, Raymont, by her side playing her favorite music. It was a fitting way for her to say goodbye to this world given her love of life and the poetry that she always seemed to find in it. Ruth, a Carroll County, Va., native and resident of Wytheville, Va., was a humble woman yet full of strength and spirit. She loved learning and was the first person in her family to graduate from college. She obtained her Bachelor of Social Work from Radford University and her Masters of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. Often times she would take her young son, Ian, to class with her, later joking that he was often used as an example in early childhood development discussions. She instilled the love of learning trait into both of her children as well. Ruth felt social work was her calling and tirelessly worked to improve the lives of those suffering from mental illness in Southwestern Virginia. For many years she worked as Director of Community Support at Mount Rogers Community Services Board, a career she took very seriously, acutely aware of the impact she could have on the lives of those in need. She put much of her efforts into developing strong, independent clients, enjoyed mentoring co-workers, and was proud of her work in the community. When her family was discussing her passing, Amber fittingly said "just write about how Mom loved beautiful things". She loved beautiful music (and the beautiful men that sang it; we're looking at you Bob Seger). She loved beautiful antique linens, and glassware, collecting them from auctions, flea markets, and thrift stores. She adored decorating herself with lovely, meaningful jewelry; usually something with Native American flair and a story she could tell when someone complimented her. She loved hats and anything embroidered and wore it all so well. She loved beautiful words and literature, art, and travel. Her knowledge of classic movies was encyclopedic. But she also loved giving things as much as she loved collecting them. She took much pleasure in giving others gifts that brought joy and beauty to their lives as well. Ruth relished her time with her children and family, and always had delightful stories to tell. She loved adventure and was a fearless thrill seeker, proving it every time she raced loved ones down a ski slope. She loved animals, being outdoors, concerts, and traveling anywhere she had the opportunity. Some of her favorite trips were out West, Alaska, the Bahamas, and to England. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ruth and Gordon Bryant; her beloved son, Ian Fiorini; and her loyal sister and best friend, Faye Farmer. She is survived by her beautiful (and also fearless) daughter, Amber Fiorini and husband, Jamie McRoberts; her loving husband, Raymont Gordon; her brother-in-law, Allen 'Boomer' Farmer; her daughter-in-law and grandson, Jody and Roman Fiorini. She held a special place in her heart for Shirley Gordon-Lundy, who often assisted in her care and transport to doctor's visits. Her bonus children included Maggie Gordon Kendall and husband, Jonny and son, Isaac, and Noah Gordon and wife, Ashley and daughter, Torrie. Others include members of the Gordon Bryant and Padgett Families with numerous other family and friends. Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., will be hosting family and friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with visitation at 2 p.m., with services at 3 pm. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 7 Dogs Brewpub on Spring Street, Wytheville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruth's honor be made to HOPE, Inc (please note 'The Fast and the Fiorini Bike Ride). The annual bike ride is in honor of her late son, Ian, and a charity near and dear to Ruth. In the early stages of her cancer, HOPE, Inc. was instrumental in assisting with her care and helping navigate a difficult time, as they do for so many in our community. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Bryant family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville, Va.
Service information
3:00PM
215 South 6th St.
Wytheville, VA 24382
2:00PM-3:00PM
215 South 6th St.
Wytheville, VA 24382
